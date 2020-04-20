Curfew relaxed in 18 districts from today

-

The curfew which had been imposed in order to control the spread of COVID–19 has been relaxed in 18 districts from today (20), with the objective of restoring normalcy in the civilian life.

Accordingly the curfew in force in all other districts except the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara was lifted at 5.00am this morning (20) and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm later today.

Thereafter the curfew in these districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm and 5.00am every day until further notice.

Curfew will continue in the Police Divisions of Warakapola, Alawathugoda, Akurana and Akkaraipattu in the districts of Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara. Curfew in other Police Divisions in these 03 districts was relaxed at 5.00am from today (20) and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm daily.

In the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam curfew will be lifted at 5.00am on Wednesday (22) and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm daily, except in several selected Police Divisions.

Accordingly, the curfew will continue to remain in force in the Police Divisions of Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatta, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mulleriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala, Kohuwala Ja Ela, Kochchikade, Seeduwa, Puttalam, Marawila, Wennappuwa, Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwala, Aluthgama, Warakapola, Akurana, Alawathugoda and Akkaraipattu.

However, the government warns that if any area where the curfew has been relaxed happens to be identified as a risk village or a zone, curfew will be re-imposed limiting only to such area.

No one will be permitted to enter or leave areas designated as isolated, it said.

In those Police Divisions where the curfew is in force main roads can be used only for the purpose of providing essential services.

Even in the Police Divisions where the curfew is lifted utilization of main roads will be limited only for essential purposes including traveling to work.

Movements between districts will not be allowed except for essential services including office work.

Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes and cinemas will remain closed until further notice.

State entities including Departments, Corporations and banks are to operate as usual once the curfew is relaxed.

The public are requested not to gather in large numbers at market places for panic buying once the curfew is lifted.