Pakistan allows Sri Lanka to operate special repatriation flight

In a step to repatriate foreign nationals from Pakistan and bring back countrymen stranded abroad, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has allowed Sri Lanka and South Africa to operate special flights to the country, ARY News reported.

According to notice to airmen (NOTAM), the PCAA said: “The request of the Sri Lankan High Commission to operate the cargo/repatriation flight on Colombo-Karachi-Lahore-Colombo sector on April 21 through Sri Lankan Airlines while uplifting 113 Sri Lankan nationals has been approved by the competent authority.”

The permissions are subjected to the condition that no disembarkation of flight crew will be permitted from the aircraft upon arrival at the airports in Pakistan.

However, cargo may be off-loaded/uplifted at arrival/departure at the airports. The permission is also subjected to full compliance with the revised standard operation procedures (SOPs) relating to international passenger and charter flights, according to ARY News.

