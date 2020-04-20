Woman arrested with heroin in Borella
April 20, 2020 09:47 am
An individual has been arrested at the T-20 Watta area in Borella Police Division for the possession of narcotic drugs.
The suspect has been arrested at around 10.15 pm last night (19) based on a tip-off received by officers of the Borella Police.
Reportedly, the Police have found 302 grams of heroin on the suspect.
The arrested suspect is a 50-year-old female residing in Borella.
The suspect is to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate, today (20).
Further investigations are launched by Borella Police.