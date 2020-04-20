Woman arrested with heroin in Borella

-

An individual has been arrested at the T-20 Watta area in Borella Police Division for the possession of narcotic drugs.

The suspect has been arrested at around 10.15 pm last night (19) based on a tip-off received by officers of the Borella Police.

Reportedly, the Police have found 302 grams of heroin on the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a 50-year-old female residing in Borella.

The suspect is to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate, today (20).

Further investigations are launched by Borella Police.