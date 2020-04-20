Woman arrested with heroin in Borella

Woman arrested with heroin in Borella

April 20, 2020   09:47 am

-

An individual has been arrested at the T-20 Watta area in Borella Police Division for the possession of narcotic drugs.

The suspect has been arrested at around 10.15 pm last night (19) based on a tip-off received by officers of the Borella Police.

Reportedly, the Police have found 302 grams of heroin on the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a 50-year-old female residing in Borella.

The suspect is to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate, today (20).

Further investigations are launched by Borella Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories