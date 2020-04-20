COVID-19 case count soars to 295 with 24 new cases

-

Twenty-four more individuals have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, stated the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

All 24 cases are reported from the Bandaranayakepura area in Colombo 12, said the Ministry.

Accordingly, the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 295 cases.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 96.

Currently, 168 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.