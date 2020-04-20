Election Commission vested with power to announce date for postponed election - Mahinda Deshapriya

-

The Election Commission is vested with power to announce a date for a postponed election, says the Chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

He made this observation in a post on his official Facebook page.

He stated that political activists, journalists and others are asking him as to what the commission will decide at the meeting today on setting a date for the General Election.

Deshapriya stated that he cannot say anything about the opinion of the Election Commission as it is comprised of three individuals and especially because he cannot disclose these sensitive matters to the media before discussing within the commission.

“Therefore I cannot express my opinion now.” However, he assured that the commission will discuss the current situation and every alternative.

“The Election Commission is vested with the power to decide on the date to hold the postponed election,” he said.

The chairman stated that although various opinions have been expressed through the media regarding that, none of those statements can influence the commission to postpone the election or expedite the election.

Nevertheless, he added that every matter communicated to them as well as the situation in the country, especially considering the epidemic and the guidelines imposed to control it, will be considered to hold a free, fair and transparent election in an equal ground.

He stated that the commission will inquire the opinions of experts and state officials from the relevant fields with regard to the impact of COVID-19 and the implementation of the state mechanism in addition to their own officials.

It is expected that the commission would be able to make the most appropriate decision through this, Deshapriya said.

The chairman further stressed that since the date he joined the Election Department in 1983 up until now he has not shown any special allegiance towards any political party or group and that he will not do so in the future.

“My allegiance is to the Constitution, to the democracy and to the people. In the final analysis, my allegiance is to the people, and only to the people.”