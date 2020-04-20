Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam districts extended till April 27

-

The curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts has been extended until the 27th of April (Monday), stated the President’s Media Division.

Previously, the curfew in the aforementioned districts was set to be lifted on Wednesday (April 22), aside from several pre-announced areas.

However, the PMD announced today that the earlier announcement on the timings of imposing and lifting of curfew in each district has been amended.

Accordingly, the ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force until 5.00am on Monday, April 27.

In all other districts, the curfew will be effective from 8.00pm to 5.00am till Friday, the April 24th.

In these areas, the curfew will be re-imposed at 8.00pm on Friday, the 24th April and continue until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th.

In these districts, curfew will continued to be in force during the weekend, April 25th and 26th.

Travelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen, the statement said.

Conditions and guidelines announced earlier on the continuation of essential services and agricultural activities will remain unchanged, the PMD said.

Earlier today (20), twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were identified from the Bandaranayakepura area in Colombo 12.