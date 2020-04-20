Postal services to commence from tomorrow

-

Postal services will recommence in areas where the curfew is not in effect from tomorrow (21) onwards, stated the Department of Posts.

Issuing a statement through the Department of Government Information, Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne said that postal distribution will commence from Wednesday (April 22).

However, the circulation of postal goods may be delayed until the transport system in the country returns to normalcy.

Further, foreign postage will also not be accepted through post offices until further notice as air and shipping activities have been halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Postal Department.

The Postal Department requests the public to comply with the requests made by the staff at Post Offices in accordance with the directions of the Health Sector when handing over the letters and parcels to the Post/Sub Post Offices.