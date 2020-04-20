One more coronavirus recovery brings total to 97

-

One more COVID-19 recovery, reported a short while ago, has brought the total count of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 97 patients.

The Ministry of Health stated that the recovered patient has been discharged from the hospital.

In the meantime, 24 new cases hiked the number of COVID-19 positive cases to 295 this morning (20).

Currently, 191 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.