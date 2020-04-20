First batch of Sri Lankan students in India, Pakistan to be repatriated

April 20, 2020   02:32 pm

The first batch of Sri Lankan students who are currently in India and Pakistan will be repatriated tomorrow (21), said Minister of Tourism and Aviation Prasanna Ranatunga.

Measures have been taken to quarantine the arriving students under directions of health authorities, he said.

The airport and its services have already made necessary preparations for this task, he added.

SriLankan Airlines will be undertaking the task of bringing back the students to Sri Lanka, said Ranatunga.

Reportedly, 130 students will be repatriated from the two countries tomorrow.

The Minister mentioned this commenting to the media following an observational tour at the Minuwangoda Hospital today (20).

