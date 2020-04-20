Red warning for severe lightning and heavy rain

Red warning for severe lightning and heavy rain

April 20, 2020   02:44 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issue a ‘Red’ color warning for severe lightning and heavy rain in several provinces and districts in the island. 

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Jaffna, Mannar, Mullaitivu and Vauniya districts in the evening or night.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories