Red warning for severe lightning and heavy rain

-

The Department of Meteorology has issue a ‘Red’ color warning for severe lightning and heavy rain in several provinces and districts in the island.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Jaffna, Mannar, Mullaitivu and Vauniya districts in the evening or night.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.