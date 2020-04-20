AG Dept. closed off over coronavirus scare
The Attorney General’s Department has been decided to be temporarily shut down until further notice.
This measure is taken as a female security officer attached to the department has been identified to have had direct contacts with COVID-19 patients.
Reportedly, two COVID-19 positive patients have been reported from a house where the female security officer receives food.
Therefore the Department has been closed off to facilitate sterilization processes.