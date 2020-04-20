COVID-19 cases cross 300-mark in Sri Lanka

-

With eight new COVID-19 cases being reported, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 303 on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, all eight new cases were reported from the isolated area of Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12.

A total of 32 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported so far today as the ministry had confirmed 24 new patients, also from Bandaranayake Mawatha, earlier today (20).

As of 3.30 p.m. today, 199 patients (active cases) are currently under medical care while 97 have recovered and have been discharged.

There have been seven deaths due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.