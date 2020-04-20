Import of several commodities temporarily restricted

April 20, 2020   06:27 pm

The government has decided to restrict imports of identified commodities to reduce the pressure on the exchange rate and the financial market with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The Controller General of Imports and Exports has issued a gazette notification with a list of imported items that have been imposed restrictions upon.

Accordingly, the import of agricultural products such as peanuts – except basmati rice -, locally manufactured goods, plastic products, and other non-essential items has been temporarily suspended.

In addition, the import of building materials, electrical and electronic components, wheat flour and other identified items is permitted only on a credit basis.

 

