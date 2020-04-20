One more COVID-19 case reported; total at 304

-

One more person has been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Sri Lanka has reported 33 new COVID-19 positive cases as of 7 pm today (20).

This brings the total count of COVID-19 cases in the country to 304 cases.

Currently, 199 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 98.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.