98 COVID-19 recoveries reported from Sri Lanka

April 20, 2020   07:53 pm

Another COVID-19 positive patient has completely recovered from the virus and been discharged from the hospital.

Accordingly, the total number of recoveries in the country has come up to 98 cases.

With 33 cases reported today (20), the tally of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has soared to 304.

Currently, 199 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

