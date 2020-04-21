Balance of COVID-19 Fund surpasses Rs 769 mn

-

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the balance of COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has now surpassed Rs 769 million, stated President’s Media Division.

Chief Prelate in Singapore Ven. Bellanwila Dhammarathana Thero (Rs 5 million), Chief Prelate in USA Ven. Maharagama Dhammasiri Thero (Rs 5 million), Chief Prelate in France Ven. Parawahera Chandrarathana Thero (Rs 1 million), Chief Incumbent of Geneva International Buddhist Temple in Switzerland Ven. Dr. Thawalama Dhammika Thero and Viharadhikari Ven. Halwitigala Sujatha Thero (Rs 1 million), Chief Incumbent of Baudhdhayathanaya in Mount Lavinia Ven. Divigaha Yasassi Thero (Rs 1 million), Chief Incumbent of Samadhi Vihara in Chirency, Italy Ven. Dombadeniye Nandasiri Thero (Rs 200,000) made donations to the Fund today (20).

In addition, Mr. C. J. Wickramarathna (Rs 5 million), Marine One donated (Rs 1 million), Marina Food (Pvt) Limited (Rs 5 million), Sri Lanka Heart Association (Rs 05 million), Road Transport Services Authority (Rs 500,000), Mr. A. Amarasinghe (Rs 100,000), and Mr. P. D. Dharmawardene (Rs 50,000) also made donations.

All the donations are credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund.

Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through telephone numbers 011-2 354 479/011-2 354 354.