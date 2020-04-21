COVID-19 outbreak a good economic opportunity - President

-

The COVID-19 outbreak is a good economic opportunity for the country, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this at a special discussion held with Chief Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga this evening (20), on the effects of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

With the halt of the industries that generate foreign exchange, provide employment opportunities, open self-employment and SME opportunities – such as tourism and apparel industries –,industries that are linked with importation, or deal with foreign investment have seen a major setback with the virus outbreak, the President pointed out.

However, this is a great opportunity to change Sri Lanka’s economic system and move towards a more local economic plan, said President Rajapaksa.

“For a long time, we have imported things that we could manufacture within the country. Due to cheaper imported goods, the local manufacturers, industries got shut down.”

Pointing out that ways to increase the income of farmers have always been a topic of interest, the President said that a good opportunity has presented itself to develop this sector with the use of new technology.

“We must change the local economy, the complete economic model”, said President Rajapaksa.