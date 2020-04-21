Govt orders immediate closure of all liquor shops

-

The government has ordered all liquor shops island-wide to be closed with immediate effect, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Issuing a statement today, it said that the government has ordered the closure of all liquor shops int he country until further notice.

The Department of Excise on Sunday had announced that liquor stores will be permitted to remain open and sell liquor during non-curfew hours.

Accordingly, certain liquor shops had remained open yesterday in the districts where the curfew had been relaxed.

However, the decision has now been reversed by the government.