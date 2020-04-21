Govt orders immediate closure of all liquor shops

Govt orders immediate closure of all liquor shops

April 21, 2020   08:48 am

-

The government has ordered all liquor shops island-wide to be closed with immediate effect, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Issuing a statement today, it said that the government has ordered the closure of all liquor shops int he country until further notice. 

The Department of Excise on Sunday had announced that liquor stores will be permitted to remain open and sell liquor during non-curfew hours.

Accordingly, certain liquor shops had remained open yesterday in the districts where the curfew had been relaxed. 

However, the decision has now been reversed by the government.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories