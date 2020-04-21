Pope Francis expresses deep solidarity with Sri Lankans mourning Easter attack victims

-

His Holiness Pope Francis has expressed deep solidarity with the Sri Lankan communities who mourn the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

A statement intended for April 21 to mark the sombre commemoration of the carnage was released by the Vatican Secretariat of State, in response to a request by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

“On the first anniversary of the attacks of Easter Sunday 2019, His Holiness Pope Francis joins the clergy and faithful of Sri Lanka, who together with fellow Christians and members of other religions solemnly marks the day.”

“His Holiness expresses deep solidarity with the communities of Sri Lanka who mourn the deceased, and he implores from the Risen Lord the balm of his compassion and mercy,” the letter read, adding that “He prays that this tragedy will draw Christians and those of other religions present in Sri Lanka ever closer together, as they seek to build a society of greater tolerance and compassion, of forgiveness and peace.”

The message further read that it is the profound hope of Pope Francis that the hearts of Sri Lankans on this anniversary will overcome hatred with love, injury with pardon, discord with unity, for the common good of their society.

Entrusting everyone in Sri Lanka to intercession of Our Lady of Madhu, Pope Francis unites his prayers to those of all gathered to mark this day, the message continued.