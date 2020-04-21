1,010 persons from Bandaranayake Mw sent to quarantine centers

April 21, 2020   11:15 am

-

Over 1000 individuals from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12 will be sent for quarantine, said Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Thirty-three out of the 34 new COVID-19 positive cases reported yesterday (20) had been identified from the Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12.

Accordingly, 1,010 persons from 242 families in the area will be directed to the quarantine process, said the Army Chief.

They will be sent to quarantine centers operated by the Sri Lanka Army, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories