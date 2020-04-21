1,010 persons from Bandaranayake Mw sent to quarantine centers

-

Over 1000 individuals from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12 will be sent for quarantine, said Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Thirty-three out of the 34 new COVID-19 positive cases reported yesterday (20) had been identified from the Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12.

Accordingly, 1,010 persons from 242 families in the area will be directed to the quarantine process, said the Army Chief.

They will be sent to quarantine centers operated by the Sri Lanka Army, he added.