Special flight departs to fly out Sri Lankan students in Pakistan

A special flight to repatriate Sri Lankan students in Pakistan has departed for Karachi this morning, says Ada Derana reporter.

The flight (UL 1205) chartered by the national carrier SriLankan Airlines has taken off from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with 17 crew members aboard.

It is expected to fly out the students and return to the Katunayake Airport at 7.45 pm today.

This repatriation operation is being carried out taking into account the requests made by Sri Lankan students who are stranded in foreign countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.