COVID-19: Cases tally at 309 as five from Bandaranayake Mw test positive

Five more persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as of 11.30 pm today (21), says the Ministry of Health.

The coronavirus cases count in the country has accordingly climbed to 309.

The latest COVID-19 patients have been found from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12, where a record surge in positive cases was reported recently.

The health authorities have confirmed that 33 out of the 34 coronavirus infections reported on Monday (20) were identified from the same area.

In the meantime, as per the Epidemiology Unit’s tally, the coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 98.

Currently, 204 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.