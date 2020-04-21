Sri Lanka reaches 100 coronavirus recoveries

April 21, 2020   01:24 pm

The number of coronavirus recoveries recorded from Sri Lanka has reached 100 cases today (21).

This was with two more COVID-19 positive patients recovering from the infection.

The two patients have completely recovered and been discharged from the hospital, stated the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases reported from the country is at 309 patients.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 202 active cases are currently under medical care in hospitals across the country.

Sri Lanka has marked 7 fatalities from the COVID-19 infection so far.

