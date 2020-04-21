Peliyagoda fish market closed for three days

-

A decision has been taken to close the Peliyagoda Fish Market for three days from tomorrow (22), according to the fish traders’ association.

Chairman of the traders’ association of the Central Fish Market Complex in Peliyagoda stated that the decision was taken after a coronavirus patient was reported from Peliyagoda yesterday.

He stated that the new Covid-19 patient in question is a fish vendor and that it has been confirmed that he had visited the Peliyagoda Fish market on April 18.

He stated that three stalls at the market were closed today owing to this and that commencing from tomorrow the entire market will be closed for a period of three days.

He also stated that officials from the Ministry of Health had arrived and informed them all to be subjected to PCR tests tomorrow (22).