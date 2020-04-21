Grace period for overdue traffic fine payments

-

A concessionary period has been declared to pay all traffic fines that were delayed due to the island-wide curfew imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, says the Department of Posts.

The decision has been reached with the approval of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, all traffic fines issued on or before March 01 are allowed to be paid at post offices and sub-post offices until May 02. Overdue charges will not be levies for these payments, the Postal Department said further.

In addition, a grace period has been granted to pay traffic fines issued from February 16-29 until May 02. However, additional charges will be levied for these delayed payments.

Meanwhile, a separate grace period to pay traffic fines will be declared for Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam districts once the post offices and sub-post offices resume functions after curfew is relaxed in these areas, the Postal Department said further.