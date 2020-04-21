1,729 still remain in quarantine centers  Army Chief

-

Another batch of individuals who underwent the quarantine process will be leaving quarantine centers today (21), said Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, 150 persons who were also subjected to PCR testing will be leaving in this manner.

Another 1729 persons are still undergoing quarantine process at these facilities, he added.

Meanwhile, over 1000 persons from Bandaranayake Mawatha, Colombo 12 were directed to quarantine centers operated by the Sri Lanka Army.

The health authorities have confirmed that 33 out of the 34 coronavirus infections reported on Monday (20) were reported from the area while another 5 from the same area were identified today (21).