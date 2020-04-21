34,500 curfew violators arrested

-

Sri Lanka Police says that over 650 individuals have been arrested for violating the curfew during the last 24 hours.

Police Spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne stated that 165 vehicles have also been taken into custody within that period.

Accordingly the total number of persons arrested so far for violating the curfew is almost 34,500. In addition to this around 8,800 vehicles have also been taken into custody, he said.

The Police Spokesman stated that future legal action would be taken on the advice of the Attorney General.

He emphasized that the curfew has been relaxed in certain districts to contribute to the country’s manufacturing process and not for people to attend funerals and such.