COVID-19: Another patient adds up to 310 cases, recoveries rise to 102

-

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total count of positive cases to 310, the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirmed this evening.

This patient has been found from Ratnapura and according to reports he has had close contacts with another COVID-19 case.

In the meantime, five other coronavirus cases were identified from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12 today. This area confirmed a record surge of 33 positive cases on Monday (20).

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s tally, another two patients have recovered from the virus as of today and the total number of recoveries has now climbed to 102.

At present, 201 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.