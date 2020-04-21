113 Sri Lankan students in Pakistan repatriated

April 21, 2020   06:46 pm

Another batch of Sri Lankan students has been repatriated from Pakistan earlier this evening (21), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, 113 students who had been stranded in Lahore and Karachi have been brought back to Sri Lanka in this manner.

The students arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on a special SriLankan Airlines flight at around 6.05 pm today.

Upon arrival, they have been sent to quarantine centers as per the directives of health authorities.

The charter flight UL 1205 of 17-member crew headed to Karachi, Pakistan this morning.

