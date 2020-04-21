Maximum retail price set for turmeric powder

Maximum retail price set for turmeric powder

April 21, 2020   07:10 pm

A maximum retail price of Rs. 750 per kilogram has been fixed for Turmeric Powder with effect from today (21), the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said.

The relevant gazette notification has already been issued by the CAA Chairman Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake.

The gazette states that under the powers vested in it by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003, the CAA orders that no importer, producer, distributor, or trader shall sell, expose or offer for sale, display for sale Turmeric Powder, above the Maximum Retail Price of Rs. 750/- per 1 kg. 

