COVID-19 Funds balance exceeds Rs 785 million

April 21, 2020   10:48 pm

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the balance of COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund’s has now surpassed Rs. 785 million, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The donations made to the Fund today (21) were by Gemunu Watch Ex-Servicemen’s Regimental Association (Rs.50,000), Association of Licensed Aircraft Engineers (Rs. 1.5 million), GlaxoSmithKline plc and Wijaya Products (Pvt) Ltd (Rs. 5 million each), Nishico International (Pvt) Ltd, People’s Insurance PLC and Russian Educational Center (Rs. 1 million each).

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number   85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund.

Donations to COVID19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers, the PMD says. 

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.

