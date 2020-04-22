Pannipitiya private hospital temporarily closed; staff quarantined

-

A private hospital in Pannipitiya has been temporarily closed off and its staff has been directed for quarantine, said Commander of the Army Shavendra Silva.

The Boralesgamuwa resident who was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 had reportedly visited the hospital for treatment.

Accordingly, 73 of the hospital staff members have been subjected to PCR testing and 07 of them have been directed for self-quarantine, said Kottawa Public Health Inspector Keerthilal Tuduwege.

Meanwhile, persons who associated the COVID-19 patient from Piliyandala and residents of neighboring houses have been directed for quarantine, said Dr. Indika Ellawala, Piliyandala Public Health Officer.