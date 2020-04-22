Pannipitiya private hospital temporarily closed; staff quarantined

Pannipitiya private hospital temporarily closed; staff quarantined

April 22, 2020   10:55 am

-

A private hospital in Pannipitiya has been temporarily closed off and its staff has been directed for quarantine, said Commander of the Army Shavendra Silva.

The Boralesgamuwa resident who was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 had reportedly visited the hospital for treatment.

Accordingly, 73 of the hospital staff members have been subjected to PCR testing and 07 of them have been directed for self-quarantine, said Kottawa Public Health Inspector Keerthilal Tuduwege.

Meanwhile, persons who associated the COVID-19 patient from Piliyandala and residents of neighboring houses have been directed for quarantine, said Dr. Indika Ellawala, Piliyandala Public Health Officer.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories