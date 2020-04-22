Sri Lankan chef from Italy-bound cruise ship leaves after quarantine

-

The Sri Lankan chef from the Italian cruise ship MSC ‘Magnifica’, Anura Bandara Herath, who was facilitated by the Navy to come ashore to Sri Lanka on 6th April and two other persons left for their homes yesterday (21) after completion of their quarantine period at the Boossa Naval Quarantine Centre.

Responding to requests made through social media by a Sri Lankan crew member of the international cruise ship MSC ‘Magnifica’, Sri Lanka Navy with the assistance of Sri Lanka Ports Authority, safely retrieved the crew member and brought him ashore to the Colombo harbor under the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and direct involvement of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva.

In a backdrop that the ship was not accepted by any port of a country, the ship had subsequently decided to set sail to Italy, where its parent company is located. During her course of the journey to Italy, the ship arrived at the port of Colombo for replenishment.

Thereby, Sri Lanka Navy made all arrangements for disembarkation of Anura Bandara Herath, the only Sri Lankan on board the cruise ship, and directed him to the Boossa Naval Quarantine Centre.

Herath along with two other persons who had undergone the quarantine period left the Boossa Naval Quarantine Centre, today.

They were examined by a PCR test for confirmation of successful quarantine process, said Sri Lanka Navy.

Upon his leaving, Herath expressed his utmost gratitude to the Sri Lanka Navy for taking prompt action to get him back to Sri Lanka.