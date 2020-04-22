PCR tests on 523 vendors and employees at Peliyagoda Fish Market

-

PCR tests for Covid-19 are to be carried out on around 523 fish vendors and employees at the Peliyagoda Fish Market, according to the Public Health Inspector (PHI) in the area.

This is after it was uncovered that the fish vendor who had tested positive for Coronavirus had recently visited the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

Considering the risk of the virus spreading, fish vendors and employees at the fish market were subjected to PCR testing commencing this morning (22).

Following the intervention of Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, the PCR testing process had been commenced within the premises of the Central Fish Market Complex in Peliyagoda, Ada Derana reporter said.

Fish vendors and employees at the market as well as mobile fish vendors totaling over 500 are to be subjected to PCR testing.

The Pelyagoda Fish Market has been temporarily closed for the general public while trading has been limited to only wholesale trading from today, as per a decision by the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development.