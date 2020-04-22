Coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka at 104

-

Two more patients have recovered from the COVID-19 as the total number of recoveries reached 104 this morning (22), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s tally, 199 active cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country meanwhile escalated to 310 with the 6 infections confirmed on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 7 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.