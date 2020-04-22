101 Sri Lankan students repatriated tomorrow

-

Another batch of Sri Lankan students stranded abroad is scheduled to be repatriated tomorrow (April 23).

SriLankan Airlines stated that 101 students in Amritsar, India will be brought back to Sri Lanka tomorrow.

The task will be carried out using a special charter flight UL 146 of the SriLankan Airlines.

Meanwhile, 113 Sri Lankan students – 93 from Lahore and 20 from Karachi – in Pakistan were repatriated yesterday (April 21).

On the directives of health authorities, the students were sent for a quarantine process upon arrival.

In addition, 117 Sri Lankan students in Coimbatore, India and 93 from Katmandu, Nepal are to be repatriated on April 24.