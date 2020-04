-

Sri Lanka Police says that around 588 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew within the last 24 hours.

In addition to this, 132 vehicles have also been taken into police custody, Police Spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne said.

Accordingly the total number of arrests so far due to due curfew violations is 35,321 as of today while 9,015 vehicles have been taken into police custody during this period, he said.