Eleven new COVID-19 cases bring total count to 321

Eleven new COVID-19 cases bring total count to 321

April 22, 2020   01:59 pm

-

UPDATE (02:40 PM): The eleven new coronavirus cases have been identified from Beruwala and they had been under quarantine, the Health Ministry said.


Eleven more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sri Lanka today, the Ministry of Health confirmed a short while ago.

The island’s COVID-19 infections tally has now soared to 321.

In the meantime, another two coronavirus-infected patients regained health earlier today as the total number of recoveries reached 104.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s tally, 210 active cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 7 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories