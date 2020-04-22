Eleven new COVID-19 cases bring total count to 321

-

UPDATE (02:40 PM): The eleven new coronavirus cases have been identified from Beruwala and they had been under quarantine, the Health Ministry said.



Eleven more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sri Lanka today, the Ministry of Health confirmed a short while ago.

The island’s COVID-19 infections tally has now soared to 321.

In the meantime, another two coronavirus-infected patients regained health earlier today as the total number of recoveries reached 104.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s tally, 210 active cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 7 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.