One more COVID-19 case raises tally to 322

One more patient receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa Hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Ministry of Health.

Earlier today (22), 11 persons from Beruwala were also confirmed to have contracted the virus. They had been undergoing quarantine at a Batticaloa quarantine facility.

The addition of the new case hikes the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 322.

In the meantime, another two coronavirus-infected patients regained health earlier today as the total number of recoveries reached 104.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s tally, 210 active cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital, and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 7 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.