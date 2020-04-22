Three-wheelers allowed to carry only 2 passengers  Dr. Jasinghe

-

Three-wheelers will be permitted to carry only two passengers due to the coronavirus risks, says Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

He stated this during the media briefing of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) this evening.

In the meantime, barber shops and salons, as well as food stalls located near hospitals that have low hygienic conditions, will remain closed until further notice, Dr. Jasinghe added.

Speaking further, he said, as the country is partly open for restoring normalcy in the civilian life, there are certain restrictions in place to be adhered to. It is imperative that general public continues the hygienic practices as the threat of the virus is yet to be eliminated, Dr. Jasinghe continued.

Health guidelines that were introduced must be followed at workplaces and public transport services, especially maintaining social distance and washing hands properly, Dr. Jasinghe noted.