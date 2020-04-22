Presidential task force appointed for economic revival and poverty alleviation

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation, the President’s Media Division said.

President’s special representative Basil Rajapaksa has been appointed as the Chairman of the task force while Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office Anton Perera and D.S. Jayaweera have been appointed as Co-Secretaries of the task force.

Members of the task force include Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe, Chief of Defence Staff and Sri Lanka Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, Chairman of CAA Major General (Rtd.) Shantha Dissanayake, Chairman of Lanka Sathosa Nushad Perera, Chairman of the Board of Investment Susantha Ratnayake and ICTA Chairman Jayantha De Silva.

Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Kimarli Fernando, Chairman of Sri Lanka Tea Board Jayampathi Molligoda, Chairman of Export Development Board (EDB) Prabhash Subasinghe, Commissioner General of Labour A. Wimalaweera, Commissioner of Co-operative Development S. Singappuli, Director General of the Civil Security Department (CSD) Rear Admiral (Retd) Ananda Peiris and Director General of the Sri Lanka Customs Major General (Retd) Vijitha Ravipriya are also part of the task force.

Meanwhile the task force also comprises of several other heads of government institutions, secretaries to ministries as well as chairpersons and CEOs of private corporations.