COVID-19: Confirmed cases rise to 323 while total recoveries reach 105

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka raising the total count of confirmed cases to 323, says the Ministry of Health.

It is reported that this patient, who is from Suduwella in Ja-Ela, was undergoing quarantine process at the facility in Oluvil.

In the meantime, one more person who contracted the novel coronavirus has been discharged from hospital after making a complete recovery.

The island’s COVID-19 recoveries tally has now climbed to 105.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 13 coronavirus cases and three recoveries were confirmed during the course of the day.

Epidemiology Unit says that 211 active cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital, and Iranawila Hospital.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 7 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.