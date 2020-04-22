Twelve villages in Polonnaruwa isolated

-

Twelve villages in the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat Division in Polonnaruwa District have been isolated, the District Administrative Public Health Inspector (PHI) said.

This was decided following the detection of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) from the area.

Accordingly, no one will be permitted to enter or leave these villages until further notice.

A patient receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa Hospital had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier today (22).