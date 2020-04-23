Seven new Covid-19 cases take count to 330

Seven new Covid-19 cases take count to 330

April 22, 2020   11:47 pm

-

Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 330, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 20 new coronavirus cases had been reported within the day.

As of 11.30 p.m. today (22), a total of 105 patients have recovered and have been discharged while 218 patients (active cases) are currently under medical care.

There have been 07 deaths due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories