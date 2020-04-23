Seven new Covid-19 cases take count to 330

-

Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 330, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 20 new coronavirus cases had been reported within the day.

As of 11.30 p.m. today (22), a total of 105 patients have recovered and have been discharged while 218 patients (active cases) are currently under medical care.

There have been 07 deaths due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.