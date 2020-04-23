Thundershowers possible in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly Heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas.

Winds will be southerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.