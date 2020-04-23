50 year old woman murdered by assault

-

A woman has been reported dead due to a case of an assault at Dickwala Road, Siyambalape in the Meegahawatta Police Division.

The assault had taken place at around 2 pm last afternoon (22), said the police.

The deceased is a 50-year-old female resident of the same address.

Following the Magistrate’s Inquest, the body had been sent to the morgue of the Ragama Hospital.

The post mortem is set to be carried out today (23).

Meegahawatta Police is carrying out investigations into the matter.