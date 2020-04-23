43 persons from village in Polonnaruwa sent for quarantine

-

Twelve villages in the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat Division in Polonnaruwa District were isolated on Wednesday (22) following the detection of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 from the area.

Accordingly, the authorities have sealed off the entry and exit points of these villages until further notice.

In addition, 43 persons from Pumadiya village in Abhayapura, where the coronavirus patient in question was residing, have been directed to quarantine centres.

A patient who was receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa Hospital tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 330 coronavirus cases so far, with 105 recoveries, 218 active cases and 7 fatalities.