I will not reconvene parliament unilaterally - Karu

Former Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that he will not be unilaterally reconvening the parliament.

Posting on Twitter, Jayasuriya said that rumors circulating that he would reconvene the parliament one-sidedly are false.

He points out that Sri Lanka does not need a constitutional crisis amidst fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Jayasuriya said that the Executive must take all effort to avert a crisis.

However, in a dispute, he is bound to uphold the decisions of the judiciary, he added.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Council is to meet at the Speaker’s Official Residence today (23) under the patronage of Karu Jayasuriya.