Inbound Tour Operators exempted from VAT

The government today announced that Inbound Tour Operators will be exempted from Value Added Tax (VAT), effective from April 01, 2020.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena stated that the relevant proposal was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Speaking during the press briefing to announce cabinet decisions today (23), he also stated that the Cabinet paper submitted by Minister Chamal Rajapaksa to provide immediate debt relief to small and medium scale rice mill owners was also approved by the Cabinet.

He also said that the President presented a special Cabinet paper on encouraging and supplying healthcare products through export oriented companies was also approved.