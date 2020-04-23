-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has agreed to donate one month’s salary of Cabinet Ministers to the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, issuing a statement, said that the Prime Minister agreed to the proposal submitted by him.

Meanwhile, employees of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Distribution Terminal donated their one month’s family to the COVID-19 Fund.

Accordingly, a donation of Rs 14.2 million was handed over at the Prime Minister’s Office this morning.

The proposal to donate the salary of Cabinet Ministers had reportedly been submitted at the occasion.